Ranbir, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir with unseen pictures on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): As Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor ringed his 37th birthday today, his mother and actor Neetu took a trip down the memory lane and shared some unseen pictures of the birthday boy.
Neetu who is much active on social media and returned back to Mumbai post the medical treatment of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor penned a long note along with sharing a series of pictures of his son on Instagram which is just dripping love.
Renumerating the time when the actor would plan her son's birthday a week ago and how she would go crazy doing the shopping for gifts and decorations, Neetu wrote, "This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with Khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! "
Wishing her son great luck and success in future, Neetu added, "Now I bless you each day: When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go:: When you are our strength:: When you understand without saying:: When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK."


In the pictures which seems to be from the old birthday parties of the actor, little Rambir can be seen cutting a cake and posing with friends. While the last picture of the dashing star will just leave your heart fluttering.
Earlier, Neetu who provided rocksteady support to husband Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment in New York, penned a heart-warming post on Instagram about her experience during the treatment.
Neetu took to Instagram to share how the 'phase' influenced her. She accompanied the post with a throwback picture of herself.
"Where did the last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot," she wrote.
The couple returned to India on September 10 exactly after a span of 11 months and 11 days.
On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' which is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by director Ayan Mukerji. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.
Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

iocl