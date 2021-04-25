Neetu Kapoor's 'new friend' is Alia Bhatt's cat Edward

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor introduced fans to her 'new friend' on Sunday and it's none other than Alia Bhatt's gorgeous Persian cat Edward.

Seems like Alia and Ranbir's family members have gotten well acquainted with each other including their pets!

While the couple has been vacationing in the Maldives, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu has made her new feline friend and it is Alia's white kitty- Edward.

Introducing her 'new friend', the 'Kabhi Kabhie' star took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the Persian cat winking at the camera.

Alongside the adorable snap, Neetu wrote, "My new friend Edward. Friendship that started with a wink." She also added growing hearts, a wink and a cat emoticon with the caption.





On a related note, Alia and Ranbir who have recently recovered from COVID-19 have been spending their quality time in the tropical beauty of Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work fronts, the duo will be sharing the same screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra' that also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.



Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline.

Ranbir, who was last seen in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled 'Sanju', will be featuring in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera'. He will also star in 'Animal', being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the other hand, Neetu will be making her comeback on the silver screen through Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

