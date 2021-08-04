Neha Dhupia opens up about her 5 am pregnancy cravings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child, is embracing all aspects of her pregnancy, especially her 5 am cravings!

The 'Roadies' star took to her Instagram at 5 in the morning and posted a story saying, "Oh hello there refrigerator!!!...5 am munches while the houses is asleep...call it late night or early breakfast...I call pregnancy."





Founder of 'Freedom To Feed', a parenting initiative community, Neha is also actively engaged in World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7).

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. The star couple announced the news of their second pregnancy on July 18, 2021. (ANI)

