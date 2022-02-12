Neha Dhupia opens up on who inspired her to take up 'A Thursday' role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The recently-released trailer of 'A Thursday' was well-received by the audience, and the intriguing plot point had everyone talking about it. Neha Dhupia, who essays the role of a tough cop in the film, opened up about what and who inspired her to take up the role of a pregnant police officer.

Neha, who played the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez said, "I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called 'Hit and Run', starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well."

"The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn't go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before," she added.



This film will be Neha's first release post the birth of her second child, with her husband and actor, Angad Bedi.

Opening up on her journey in her second pregnancy and how it impacted her performance, she said, "This is my second time and you don't change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It's beautiful. What you're going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn't have to work too much towards that."

'A Thursday' has been set at the backdrop of a kindergarten, whose teacher, Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), takes the children into hostage and starts blackmailing everyone to get her wants and demands fulfilled.

The movie has an ensemble star cast, anchored by Yami and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha, Atul Kulkarni amongst others.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the Disney+ Hotstar feature has been produced by RSVP Movies & Blue Monkey Films. 'A Thursday' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. (ANI)

