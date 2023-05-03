Neha Dhupia pens long emotional note for her home of 19 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Home is where the heart is and bidding adieu to a home of 19 years is not an easy task even if you happen to be a movie star. Neha Dhupia shared her plethora of emotions as she bade goodbye to the place she called home for two decades.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a string of pictures. In one frame she is joined by her parents, in another, she is exercising with her kids. She shared all the lovey-dovey moments spent with friends, family and kids on her Insta-post.

Neha began her post, "05.04.2004 - 30.04.2023 - Title - "Home" Yes it's a true story ... a place I called home for almost 19 years of my life ... saying good bye was just the hardest ...

I still remember as a 23 year old as soon as I walked into this little house I knew I would call it mine forever.. and we did stick to that promise. All I'm doing now is going away for a little bit just so that we both get a little breathing space. It's been just a day and gosh I miss it so much already ... Every room , every side , Every wall , every nook , every corner has a story to tell ... this place I called home saw me grow , laugh , cry , scream from rooftops literally n figuratively."



She continued, "From my first piece of slightest success to my heart breaks to those crazy games nights and those gorgeous Diwali lights and my obsession with multiple things that I would hoard it just embraced everyone and everything with love and positivity and a view to write "home" about. My crazy casting calls to my endless fittings to my evenings with friends and my midnight munchies and those occasional lovers tiffs to many unreasonable conversations with my team I never ever wanted to be anywhere else but home."

instagram.com/p/CrxfJ3FAjMh/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.instagram.com/p/CrxfJ3FAjMh/

Sitting at new home, Neha wrote, "No complaints as I sit and write this in a brand new home with a promise of brand new beginnings but I feel there will be no bigger and more adventurous story to tell in my life than my time spent there. These walls welcomed me home after a long day and sometimes kept me home endlessly with the hope of having long days ... this home welcomed our love and our babies and I would have wanted any other corner to keep our cot than by the view of the famous mango tree ... I would not want any room to be occupied by my parents and family and friends each time They visited than they did and I could nt have asked for a better set of neighbours and friends in the building ( very little chatter but we always knew we were there for each other ) I miss , I miss , I miss it all ...

For the ones who know , it's a life stage crossed and onto the next one... ( also our little love nest had way more memories than just these wonderful photos .. wish I could share all ... ) ...Going to set up our gorgeous new home..Bye." Karan Johar wrote, "To new beginnings with the best baggage of memories." Bhavna Panday wrote, "All the best Neha !! Lots of love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad and Neha were recently seen as a couple in an comedy-drama 'Social Distancing' penned by author Chetan Bhagat. (ANI)

