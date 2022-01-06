Neha Dhupia shares beautiful birthday message for Kapil Dev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): As former India captain Kapil Dev turned a year older on Thursday, actor Neha Dhupia shared beautiful pictures of their families together, to mark his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha posted pictures in which she along with her husband and actor Angad Bedi can be seen posing and sharing smiles with Kapil Dev and his wife Romi.

Accompanying them is Neha and Angad's little girl Mehr.



In the caption, Neha penned, "#happybirthday sir @therealkapildev here's to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videoes of your cute little cat...we love you."



Angad is the son of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer sports biopic '83', based on Kapil Dev led India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, released in theatres on December 24, 2021. (ANI)

