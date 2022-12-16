Neha Dhupia shares special wish for her 'Pa' Pradip Singh Dhupia on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia on Friday, dropped a special video of her dad on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a special message for his dad Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia, who served in the Indian Navy.

In the video, Neha's father was seen playing harmonica and dressed in a white kurta pyjama.

Along with the video, she wrote a sweet message for his dad, "He's the best human I know and will ever know ... happy birthday pa ... keep spreading your love and you kindness ... the world needs many more like you ."

Recently, Neha and her husband Angad Bedi attended the concert of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai. Neha revealed how Diljit has been a part of the couple's love story.

Neha shared a video featuring his husband while the singer was seen performing one of his hit songs 'Do You Know' on stage.

After enjoying the song, it reminded Neha of memories associated with the song.

She wrote, "#Doyouknow ... this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with ... over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it ... #datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story #dosanjawala."

Another video was shared by Angad in collaboration with his wife.

In the video, Diljit and Angad shared a heartwarming reunion moment.

Diljit spotted Angad amidst the crowd and had a cute chatter between the two. Diljit on his mic in Punjabi said,"I love you brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You're the only artist from the film industry who I'm close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, Soorma".

Coming back to Neha, she was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. (ANI)