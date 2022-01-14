Neha Dhupia shares unseen pictures from Vicky-Katrina wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were among those who made it to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's private, luxurious wedding festivities in December.

On Friday, Neha shared stunning unseen pictures of the 'baraatis' having a gala time at the festivities in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha posted a string of pictures featuring her along with her husband. The pictures also included director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.





In the caption, Neha wrote, "#throwback ... #baraatis be like ... for the love of #Vicky and #katrina."



Meanwhile, the newly-married couple Vicky and Katrina, fondly called as VicKat, recently shared their Lohri celebration pictures with their fans and followers on social media. (ANI)

