Neha Dhupia wishes to wake up to 'mornings like these' as she shares adorable family video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia seemed to have a happy moment with her family as she shared an adorable video, praying to be blessed enough to wake every day "to mornings like these".

"May we wake up to mornings like these every day," captioned Neha on Instagram.

The beautiful video revealed Neha, her husband, Angad Bedi alongside her two kids Guriq and Mehr Bedi dancing together and having a gala time at what seemed to be a resort. Neha had donned a floral matte orange dress, letting her hair fly in the wind while Angad had a simple white shirt and white trousers on him. While Neha carried Guriq in her arms, 3-year-old Mehr was in her father's arms.

Angad Bedi also shared a similar post on his Instagram handle where the power couple and their kids were seen grooving. The backdrop was that of cottaged huts.

"Part 2 better than part 1..." captioned Angad.

After both Neha and Angad dropped the videos on their respective Instagram handles fans showered their love and appreciation for the pair.

"Goals," wrote one Instagram user.



"Such a cute video.. be blessed," wrote another.



"You guys are such a cute family," commented a third user.



Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year. Guriq, the couple's second child was born in October 2021.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. (ANI)