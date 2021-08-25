Neha Sharma excited about her new film 'Vikalp'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor Neha Sharma will soon be seen in a short film, titled 'Vikalp'.

Directed by Dheeraj Jindal, the movie deals with several issues such as casual misogyny, sexual harassment at the workplace and revenge porn.

Talking about her character, Neha said, "The girl I play in the film is someone we know. It felt so real because we've all been that person at some point in our lives. We have heard things like going out after a certain hour is unsafe and that often becomes the reason to hold girls back. As someone who has fought hard for the independence I enjoy today, I am aware that it's a privilege hard-earned. When we look around ourselves, we find several of these women struggling to stand up for themselves. I hope the film offers them a mirror and hope that they can fight the shackles of patriarchy."



It's not easy for Neha to portray the role of Shivani.

"In Shivani, I saw myself. Some of the scenes in the film were so heartbreaking that I was shaken up. I had to muster a lot of courage to play the part, even create my own backstory which included tapping into personal experiences of my own friends and loved ones to play the part. As triggering as it is, women will also find solace in the film because it serves as a call for action. Such strong female characters who are raw and real, with agency, are needed to shift the patriarchal gaze of our society. This film is a small step in the right direction," she added.

'Vikalp', which also stars Anshul Chauhan, will be released on the Large Short Films platform.


