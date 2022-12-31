Neil Nitin Mukesh gives a glimpse of 'challenging' weight loss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): On New Year's Eve, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a post detailing his weight loss.

Taking to Instagram, Neil shared before and after pics of his weight loss journey. He also dropped a note in which he opened up about being mocked by people after he gained weight for a role.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm0deWaoRoB/?hl=en

He also talked about the challenges he faced while losing the weight.

"As I look BACK to the year 2022 , im nothing but grateful. I'm grateful to my family , to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty , to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation.As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine , little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again.But I guess that is exactly what I needed , a challenge," he wrote.



He added,"2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health , family, love and relationships.Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower. But I thank My father, my mother, my beloved wife, my brother and my darling daughter for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings.

I love you all the most.More importantly I thank you , my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly . You have stood by me all these years and it's your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead . This is for you !! Welcome #2023."

Neil's post left many inspired.

"This truly needs appreciation," actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented.

"Inspiring," actor Aarya Babbar wrote.

Neil made his debut with Johnny Gaddar. The thriller was well appreciated and Neil was applauded for his performance. Neil was last seen in Bypass Road and Saaho in 2019. (ANI)

