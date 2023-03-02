Nepotism is a pointless debate: Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The debate surrounding nepotism has been going on in Bollywood for a very long time. Several filmmakers, especially Karan Johar, have faced accusations of favouring star kids over the years.

While many prefer to keep the conversations around the N-word hush-hush, there are others who don't hesitate to talk about it publicly. National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is one such actor who never shies away from expressing his views on any topic.

In an interview with ANI, the 'Satya' star weighed in on the nepotism debate. According to him, it's a "pointless debate."



" Nepotism ye bhaut bekaar ki behes hai (Nepotism is a pointless debate in the Indian film industry).... Most of the time, it has to do with the connections and relationships that one creates. If you feel at ease around someone, you want to work with them more. Agar woh meri jagah kisi tayaji ke ladke ko lene jaa rahe hai film me toh le..uska paisa hai jo karna chahta hai kare (If someone wants to cast his relative in the film instead of me, then let it be. After all, it's their decision, they can do what they want)," Bajpayee said.

"The main problem lies in film exhibition. Exhibitors often discriminate. Jab usko 100 screens de rahe toh kam se kam mujhe 25 toh do..usi ko dedoge toh mera kya? Jo jitna powerful hota hai woh apna power ka wheel utna ghumata rehta hai (When you are giving him 100 screens, give at least 25 to me. Will you give all to him? The more one is powerful, the more one wants to assert)," he added.

The actor also said that it's not right to demand fairness only just from one industry.

" I have seen many people who write something else on Twitter and do exactly the opposite at their workplace... so contradiction happens...If you are asking for fairness then ask for fairness in every phase of life," he concluded.

Hailing from Bihar, Bajpayee is an example of how an outsider can make it big in the film industry. His current stardom is a result of decades of hard work, underlined by hits, crushing failures and most importantly his never-say-die attitude. (ANI)

