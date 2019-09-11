Karan Johar; Image Courtesy: Instagram
Karan Johar; Image Courtesy: Instagram

Netflix announces partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Taking another step forward, Netflix on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films.
The ace filmmaker-anchor, who has a proven track record of storytelling, first worked together with Netflix in 2018 on the much-loved film 'Lust Stories'.
The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director, who is already, involved in two upcoming Netflix films 'Ghost Stories' and 'Guilty' opened up about how the popular digital platform will help him to reach the "limitless possibilities" of filmmaking ahead.
"With its unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach, Netflix provides a fearless space for creators. I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity," said the 47-year-old director.
Expressing his excitement over collaborating with "one of India's greatest modern storytellers," Karan Johar, vice president of Content at Netflix, Bela Bajaria said, "I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Karan Johar - one of India's greatest modern storytellers. Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series - as well as films - for our members all over the world." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:15 IST

With 100 days for Chulbul Pandey's arrival, Salman shares ...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday treated fans with the motion poster of his much-awaited movie 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:59 IST

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:28 IST

Diljit Dosanjh accepts invite to Pak organiser's event, artist...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to cancel the visa of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who accepted the invitation for an event which is being promoted by Rehan Siddiqi, who is of Pakistani origin

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:22 IST

'Chhichhore' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's latest outing, 'Chhichhore', which opened to good reviews has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after five days of its run at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior's recent ad campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp Came in defence of Dior after the luxury brand took down its fragrance campaign following allegations of cultural appropriation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:15 IST

Mac Miller's father breaks silence on arrest made in connection...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Late American rapper Mac Miller's father has broken his silence on the arrest made in connection with his son's death, saying that he 'finds comfort' in it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST

Jenny Slate exchange rings with boyfriend Ben Shattuck after France trip

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jenny Slate is all set to walk down the aisle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:33 IST

Kate Middleton reveals what Prince Louis absolutely loves!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Prince Louis is already showing his love for outdoors and gardens! Kate Middleton recently revealed that her little boy "loves being outside."

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:11 IST

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife requests sole custody of daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Jeremy Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking the sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:06 IST

Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram with a new look after a long hiatus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Angelina Jolie 'rediscovering' self as children grow up

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie, after years of being a doting mother, wants to go on a journey of rediscovering herself and finding the person she was before becoming a parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:27 IST

Blake Griffin roasts ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner over Caitlyn Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): NBA star Blake Griffin recently joked about his former girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner during the Comedy Central's roast of Alec Baldwin.

Read More
iocl