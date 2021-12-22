Netflix India playback 2021 comes with ultimate comic crossovers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): As the year 2021 comes to a close, Netflix unveiled its Playback 2021 clip, featuring some of the most enjoyed shows and movies of this year.

But this came with one small twist- by introducing a new character in those epic scenes, with special appearances by Shehnaaz Gill, Sonu Sood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Tanmay Bhat and more.

The clip featured popular series and films such as 'Squid Game', 'Dhamaka', 'Jagame Thandhiram', 'Money Heist', 'Sex Education', 'Mimi', 'Lucifer', 'The White Tiger', 'Red Notice' and 'Stranger Things'.





Some of these epic crossovers included Tanmay Bhat making a hostage vlog in 'Money Heist', Sima Taparia busy matchmaking between Otis and Maeve in 'Sex Education', Shehnaaz Gill's comic lament in front of Lucifer and Sonu Sood offering financial, educational and medical assistance for Mimi's child.



With these and more, the clip concluded with a hope for more such fun and remarkable series and films in 2022. (ANI)

