Netflix reveals new title, release date for Madhuri Dixit's 'Finding Anamika'

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Netflix has finally unveiled a new title and release date of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit's debut OTT project that was earlier titled 'Finding Anamika.'

Taking to Twitter, Netflix India shared the official poster of Madhuri Dixit's much-anticipated debut OTT project.

The series which was earlier titled 'Finding Anamika' has now been changed to 'The Fame Game' and will premiere on the streamer giant on February 25.



'The Fame Game' is all set to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika's life (played by Madhuri), revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the logline of the series reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred."

'The Fame Game' brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi. (ANI)

