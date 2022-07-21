Netizens raise concerns after Tanushree Dutta claims she is being harassed by "Bollywood mafias"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Netizens raise their concerns after actor Tanushree Dutta, on Tuesday, reveals being harassed and targeted by the "Bollywood mafias and old political circuit of Maharashtra" on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Tanushree shared her picture, which she captioned, "I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! ."



The 'Dhol' actor shared the incidents which she had suffered in the past.

"First it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned to Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat...," she added to her statement.

In the year 2018, Tanushree began the #MeToo movement in Bollywood and allegedly accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri of their inappropriate behaviour.

The 'Bhagam Bhag' actor added, "The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti-national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this?? Shame on you all! Shame on you!."

Asking for presidential rule in the state of Maharashtra, the 'Raqeeb' actor further added, "I wish presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & central govt exerting total controle (control) over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also. No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women.Hey Krishna! Brother help me."

Soon after her revelation on her Instagram, fans seem concerned about the actor's health and her life.

"Hey i know no one can feel what you are going through just by reading it..because it's all in ourself and the way our brain works internally, just keep reminding the same negative things and when especially outside the same thing you can see in daily but you know you will overcome al this shit in life because the more people will try to break you down..the more stronger you will get..be happy dear," a fan commented.



Another fan wrote, "Hi mam don't worry about all this shits from now ! We are always here to raise your voice large and stand against to injustice . Hope ki abhi jaha kahi bhi ho theek ho ! Apne awaz uthai yahi badi baat hai ... Proud of you mam and we are always with you !".



"That's so shocking to hear my dear @iamtanushreeduttaofficial please don't give up. Please fight back. You are strong, you are a survivor and take best care!" another fan commented.



Tanushree concluded her post by saying, "I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!". (ANI)