Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for fail to answer Ramayana-related question on KBC

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has faced criticism on social media for her knowledge on Hindu mythology, Ramayana.

She invited trolls when the actor failed to answer a question related to Ramayana during the Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

During the show, Sonakshi was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" She got confused between four options given to her in the game - Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama.

The actor who was present to support a contestant from Rajasthan took a lifeline to answer the particular question and for the same, she faced a backlash from the netizens on the social media platform, Twitter.

Not only this, but even Bachchan also mocked Sonakshi for not knowing the answer of a Ramayana-related question.

One of the users shared a hilarious still from 'Dabangg' featuring Sonakshi and Salman Khan and wrote, "Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahab dar KBC ke questions se lagta hai."



Another user shared a series of pictures on Twitter with one from the show and the other from the film 'Hera Pheri.

"Just a scenario why Bollywood is considered crass and brainless..... Sonakshi Sinha requesting lifeline for this question is justifying that..." he wrote.



"Shatrughan Sinha (with brothers Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and sons Luv and Kush who all live in the home called Ramayana) after #sonakshisinha 's answer in #KBC11 #KBC," chimed another user while sharing a GIF which said, "Are you serious right now?"

Shatrughn Sinha (with brothers Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and sons Luv and Kush who all live in the home called Ramayana) after #sonakshisinha 's answer in #KBC11 #KBC

In another hilarious tweet, a user shared a picture of a man saluting which will leave you in splits. "Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey to #sonakshisinha," he tweeted.



One of the users took a jibe at the actor and called her a "hypocrat." "This actress whose whole family is named after Ramayan don't know an inch about anything about history of Ramayan and hypocrisy is that she proudly said dat she plyed role of scntist n "mission mangal" #shamesonakshi #sonakshisinha #KBC11 atleast that woman is mor educated N social than U," the user wrote along with a picture of the host Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi and the contestant.



"Shatrughan Sinha left BJP because PM Modi's scheme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao didn't work on his daughter #sonakshisinha," interrupted another while mocking at the star.



