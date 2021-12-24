'Never a dull moment when you are around': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartwarming note for her 'jhakas' friend- actor Anil Kapoor as he turned 65 on Friday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Madhuri shared a throwback picture featuring herself with Anil from the sets of her dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "There's never a dull moment when you are around. Happiest birthday @AnilKapoor . May you keep inspiring everyone, stay forever young, and have a jhakass year ahead."





The two evergreen actors of Bollywood are one of the most popular onscreen couples of the 90s.

They have worked together in some of the most iconic movies of Hindi cinema like--'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Dharavi', 'Jamai Raja', 'Hifazat', 'Rajkumar', 'Beta', 'Zindagi Ek Juaa', 'Pratikar', 'Jeevan Ek Sanghursh', 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'Khel', 'Pukar', 'Lajja'.

The two last shared screen spaces in the 2019 comedy film 'Total Dhamaal.'

Apart from Madhuri, a slew of celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana also took to their respective social media handles to wish the veteran star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. He is also a part of upcoming movies- 'Animal', 'Takht', and 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

