Never procured, consumed any narcotic or contraband substance: Dia Mirza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza clarified on Tuesday that she has never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substance in any form in her life and "strongly refuted" any news claiming otherwise.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram and Twitter.





"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she added.

Earlier, some media reports claimed 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor's involvement in drug consumption and suggested that the actor would be summoned soon for interrogation. (ANI)

