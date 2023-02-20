"Never saw them act": Kangana's reaction to fan who asked her to pick favourite actor between Hrithik, Diljit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday grabbed everyone's attention with an interactive session on Twitter.

From giving details about her upcoming projects to talking about her favourite food, the 'Queen' star answered several questions from netizens.

During the #AskKangana session, she also took a dig at actors Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh.

A netizen asked her, "Your Favorite Actor? 1 - Hrithik Roshan, 2 - Diljeet Dosanjh." Kangana replied, "I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act ... can only tell if someday I see them act ... if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana."



https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1627598196146049024

Kangana and Hrithik's long-time beef is well-known in the B-town. The two allegedly dated while Hrithik was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as per Kangana's statements in her earlier interviews. While she claimed that they dated, Hrithik has always denied it.

On the other hand, Kangana got involved in a Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh 2020 over the Farmer's Bill.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. (ANI)

