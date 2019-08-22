New 'Bard of Blood' teaser featuring SRK is here

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Megastar Shahrukh Khan who last graced the big screen in 'Zero' has now set the internet on fire with a cryptic teaser of Netflix's forthcoming thriller 'Bard of Blood' starring Emraan Hashmi.

The series which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's popular book of the same name is being produced by King Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The puzzling video starts with Shahrukh uncovering Emraan's face, concealed with a black mask.

Bollywood's Baadshah, who seemed to be in a comical mood, started by questioning the 'Murder 2' star, "Knock-knock koi hai (is someone there?)", in a dark territory which appears more like an interrogation room.

Soon after uncovering Emraan's face, Shahrukh appeared to be intimidated by the actor and broke the ice by introducing himself.

He took reference of a few of his popular characters such as 'Baadshah' and 'Baazigar' in order to present himself in front of the actor who looked intense yet calm in the 4-minute and forty-one-seconds teaser.

After a few more cross-questions, Emraan, who is essaying the role of a RAW agent, named Adonis, smartly tricks the ace actor replacing his gadgets, files, etc with other props.

Sharukh also finds himself in handcuffs which were earlier was on Emraan.

In the end, the 'Devdas' actor anxiously discloses that he was forced to act like an interrogator and asked for Emraan's actual identity. To which he replied, "I am the Bard of Blood."

Where can we sign up to get interrogated by @iamsrk? pic.twitter.com/L8vGhO5hFr — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 22, 2019



Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the eight-episode series will stream worldwide and will be available in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages. The series is set to stream on September 27. (ANI)