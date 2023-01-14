New BFFs in town? Shraddha Kapoor gives a tight hug to Jannat Zubair

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): On Saturday, actor Sharddha Kapoor dropped an adorable picture with Jannat Zubair.

In the image, Shraddha is seen giving a tight hug to Jannat.

Alongside the picture, she wrote,"You na.. didn't want to let go of our hug only.. Love you @jannatzubair29."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)



Jannat, too, shared the same photograph and captioned it, "US.. 12 years apart. Love you @shraddhakapoor."

In the picture, Shraddha is clicked wearing an oversized chequered t-shirt dress, while Jannat is dressed in jeans and a crop top.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shraddha shared the photo with Jannat and called her 'adorablest'. Shraddha reposted her post and wrote, "pyaari aur adorablest," further tagging Jannat. She also dropped red heart and kisses emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar', which will hit the theatres in March 2023.

Apart from the title, the makers also revealed a short teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)