New BFFs Sara and Janhvi collaborate for new video; check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Actors Sara and Janhvi have put all rumours of acting together in a film to rest by posting a new video on their Instagram handles.

Ahead of the much-awaited premiere of the HBO series, ‘House of the Dragon’ on Disney+ Hotstar, new BFFs in B-town - Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have shared their excitement to watch the series.

Recently seen on ‘Koffee With Karan’, the duo posted a fun video on their Instagram handles wherein they could be seen discussing the series.

In the video, we see Janhvi, (a Game of Thrones fan), went quizzing Sara about the show. Sara further mentions that for a viewer interested in watching ‘House of the Dragon’, it’s not mandatory to watch ‘Game of Thrones! prior to it.

Sara said she is excited to enter the universe of dragons, raining fire and fury in the series. "I am really looking forward to House of the Dragon; it is definitely on my bucket list to watch! There’s a lot of buzz around it, and I am totally excited, and turns out, that one doesn't need to watch GOT before HOTD! George RR Martin is a genius, and seeing his vision come to life will be a treat. I am already fascinated by all the dragons in this period drama, and I have the perfect partner to watch it with! After going on treks together, sharing the Koffee couch, I am now all set to watch the turbulent battle of the Iron throne with Janhvi exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Aug 22, 2022”.

Game of Thrones fan Janhvi said she is thrilled to watch the series with Sara. "I have been a Game of Thrones fan since the beginning and eagerly waiting for House of the Dragon. With the Targaryens at the height of their power with all their dragons, it'll surely be an interesting watch. I don't know if Winter is coming but I do know that Sara is in for a crazy ride. I am excited to watch this battle of fire and blood with her on Disney+ Hotstar and that too at the same time as the US telecast so no spoilers either!"

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

/

Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, the 10-episode series is a turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. The series is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family - the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms.

Even though the series is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘House of the Dragon’ has an individual storyline with new characters played by an impressive cast, including Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. The eagerly-awaited series has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, with George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik along with Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt, helming as executive producers. (ANI)