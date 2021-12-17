New bride Katrina Kaif prepares halwa for her first rasoi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, is now enjoying post-wedding traditions.

On Friday, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the special dish she prepared for her in-laws as a part of the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual. The image shows her holding a delicious bowl of popular Indian dessert, halwa.

"Maine banaya...'chaunka chardhana'," she captioned the post.





Fans were left in awe of the new bride after seeing the picture of her halwa.

"Oh my God. Our Katrina is so sweet," a netizen commented.

"Wah. Meri kat full Punjabi bahu ka role ache se nibha rahi hai," another one wrote.

Katrina got married to Vicky on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Since her wedding, she has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire. On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture. (ANI)

