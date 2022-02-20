New bride Shibani Dandekar grooves with her gang in car

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar is surely one of the coolest brides in B-town.

Shibani, who exchanged vows with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar in a simple and elegant daytime wedding on Saturday, shared a car trip video with her gang on her Instagram Story on Sunday.



The actor can be seen dressed in a pink shirt, wearing shades with her hair tied in a messy bun. Her huge engagement ring can also be spotted.



Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for almost three years now, got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala.

Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem and Rhea Chakraborty, among others, were present at the low-key function. (ANI)