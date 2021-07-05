New faces Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal to feature in Hansal Mehta's next film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Two newcomers Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's upcoming directorial venture.

On launching the two fresh faces, Hansal Mehta said, "With the subject at hand, I was very keen on doing this film with fresh faces. Both Zahan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I'm sure the audience will love them too."





For the unversed, Hansal Mehta has already started shooting the film, which is touted as an action-commercial thriller. Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar are co-producing the yet-to-be-titled project.

Speaking more about the cast, Anubhav Sinha said, "Both Zahan and Aditya bring fresh energy and excitement to their roles. Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions."

"We've already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable," he added.

This is Zahan's first big break. On the other hand, Aditya earlier made his acting debut with Zee5's 'Bamfaad'. (ANI)

