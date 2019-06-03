New father Prince Harry 'seems to be really happy', says Nacho Figuera

Washington D.C. [India], June 2 (ANI): New dad Prince Harry is loving being a father. Professional polo player and the royal's friend, Nacho Figueras, shared that he is so happy after welcoming his first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him," People quoted Figueras as saying.

This comes after Figueras along with his wife; Delfina Blaquier paid a visit to the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I've been saying this for a long time, he's a person that loves children. I've seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I'm not surprised he's an amazing father," Figueras added.

He also shared that there are high chances of Archie becoming a polo player. "His grandfather played, his great grandfather played and his father played and so I would love for him to do it."

The royal couple welcomed a baby boy on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary. The baby's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor- was revealed on the official Instagram account of the UK royals. (ANI)

