New 'Jawaani Jaaneman' poster featuring Saif and Alaya released

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): After dropping a quirky trailer and a groovy dance number 'Gallan Kardi', makers of film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' on Tuesday released a new poster of the romantic comedy flick.

The poster features the lead father-daughter duo portrayed by Saif Ali Khan and newbie Alaya Furniturewala.

While Khan is seen in the ultimate Casanova shirtless avatar with lipstick marks all over his upper body and face, Alaya is seen sitting on a heap of luggage sporting a sly smile and looking at Khan.

The poster was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

The flick revolves around father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Besides Saif and Alaya, Tabu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. She essays the role of Alaya's mother and Saif's long lost love interest.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)

