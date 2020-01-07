New poster of Sunny Sharma starrer 'Jai Mummy Di' features lead actors

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A second poster of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Jai Mummy Di' featuring the lead characters embedded in the backdrop of a wedding.

Luv Films on Instagram shared the poster and captioned it as, "Mummy Aur Phoolon Ki Ladi Ne Pyaar Ki Laga Di! 10 Days To Go For @jaimummydi! In Cinemas on 17th Jan! ".



In the poster, lead couple Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall have been tied with flower garlands and the love birds are being pulled by their moms, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon who have strangled their kids with garlands. All of them are seen decked up in wedding attires.

'Jai Mummy Di' is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers lead to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families'. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the comedy-drama is set to hit theatres on January 17, 2020. (ANI)

