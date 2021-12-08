New song 'Maiyya Mainu' from Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): A new song titled 'Maiyya Mainu' from Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' was released on Wednesday.

Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the track is a romantic number. It showcases the beautiful chemistry between Shahid and Mrunal Thakur.

Speaking about the song, producer Aman Gill said, "Maiyya Mainu is a song that showcases the deep bonds between our protagonists played by Shahid and Mrunal! They've both done a brilliant job in the movie! Sachet-Parampara have composed the romantic song of the season and we hope you enjoy listening to it."



The soulful song has garnered a lot of likes from the netizens.

"Beautiful song," a fan commented.

"Soulful track. Listening to it on loop," another one wrote.

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. It will be out on December 31. (ANI)

