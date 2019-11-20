Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney step-out on one-month anniversary

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance with husband and art dealer Cooke Maroney in New York, on their one-month anniversary.

The pair were photographed leaving New York City's Museum of Modern Art, before heading to a restaurant in Lower Manhattan neighborhood on Monday(local time), reported People Magazine.

The Oscar-winner looked winter-ready in a cream-colored coat with Burgundy mules and a leopard-print handbag for a chic pop of color, she opted for natural makeup and a messy loose ponytail.



Maroney sported a Yankees snapback hat, teamed with a North Face windbreaker, navy pants and matching Vans sneakers.

While this doesn't mark their first outing as newlyweds (they were seen in New York City two weeks after their lavish ceremony), it does mark the first time Lawrence has been seen wearing her new wedding band.



After the news of their engagement was confirmed by a rep to People magazine in early February, Lawrence was spotted wearing her massive engagement ring on a few occasions.

The first was during a girl's night out with friends on February 22, and later, she showed off the sparkler to paparazzi at the Fall 2019 Dior fashion show on Feb. 26.

The couple tied the knot in front of 150 guests including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen at Belcourt of Newport, which was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by 'Louis XIII's' hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney 'the greatest human being she's ever met.'

The 29-year-old actor said, "He really is, and he gets better," while speaking on American entertainment reporter Catt Sadler's podcast 'Naked with Catt Sadler'.

"I don't know, I started with the basics," the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just, this is the one."

"I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, He is you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she concluded. (ANI)

