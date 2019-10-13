Nick Jonas dance moves on Bollywood track is winning hearts

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra's recent social post is a proof of the fact that Nick Jonas is crazy about Bollywood tracks.

The actor shared a video taking to her Instagram where Nick can be seen dancing his heart out to Parineeti's film 'Jabariya Jodi's' song 'Khadke Glassy'.

"When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy," the 30-year-old captioned the post.



While the Hollywood star is totally killing it with his energetic dance moves; her wife Priyanka Chopra also seems to be loving his Bollywood steps. She commented "Amazing! Haha" on her sister's social media post.

Nick Jonas is currently busy winning hearts with Happiness Begins tour with his two brothers Joe, and Kevin.

And on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

The actor recently wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, 'The Girl On The Train'.

The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and tells the story of a divorcee who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that wreaks havoc in her life.

Parineeti will also appear in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. (ANI)