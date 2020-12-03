Nick reminisces getting married to Priyanka Chopra in her 'home country'

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): A day after celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his actor-singer wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, musician Nick Jonas on Wednesday (local time) reminisced about his grand wedding with the Bollywood star.

The 'Sucker,' singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his two-day-long wedding functions that took place at Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Place.

While one of the pictures captured the then newly married couple embracing as Nick is seen kissing Priyanka's hands, the other one captures the royal attire of the husband-wife duo.

Another one captured Priyanka's beautiful bridal look as she holds the veil after getting ready for the grand event.

Jonas penned down a short and sweet caption about getting married to the 'Baywatch' star in "her home country" in the traditional "Hindu wedding".



"Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding," he wrote.

"I can't believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful," he added.

Nick's actor wife Priyanka shared a warm love-filled comment on the post and said, "My real life Bollywood Hero! I love you handsome."

Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace-- as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018, and as per Hindu rituals on December 2.

Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. Post that Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family.

They also hosted a wedding reception bash in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (ANI)

