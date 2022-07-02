Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nikki took to Instagram and shared her health update with her fans and followers.

"Hello Everyone, I have tested positive for Covid- 19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions," she posted.



Nikki also requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.



"Humble request to the one's who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols," she urged.

As soon as Nikki opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis, netizens chimed into the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

"Oh! Get well soon Nikki," actor Abhinav Shukla commented.

"Take care Nikki," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, India reported 17,070 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan among several other celebrities contracted COVID-19. (ANI)

