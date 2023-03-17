"No better feeling in the world": Alaya F expresses excitement after Priyanka Chopra calls her next Bollywood superstar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): It's a big moment for actor Alaya F as her "favourite actor" and global superstar Priyanka Chopra has praised her for being unique and called her the next Bollywood superstar in one of her recent interviews.

During a recent interview, Priyanka was asked about her opinion on Bollywood's next superstar from the current lot.

Priyanka Chopra took Alaya F's name and said, "I really like Alaya. She is Pooja Bedi's daughter. I have told her when I met her. I think she is cool, has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. But I think, I don't know. We will find that in a few years".

After the video went viral on social media, Alaya took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude and excitement. Alaya mentioned how Priyanka's words mean the world to her. She shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra. Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

Priyanka mentioned this in an interview she gave in Texas recently while promoting her upcoming Amazon series 'Citadel'.

As mentioned, Priyanka will be next seen in 'Citadel' which is an upcoming spy-thriller web series.



The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 28, 2023, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

'Citadel' is a fictional story wherein Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

The series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

Talking about Alaya F, she is gearing up to enthral the audience with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla, titled 'SRI'.He was an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

In the upcoming film, Alaya will be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

Helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic also stars Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in pivotal roles.

She will also be seen in the upcoming film 'U-Turn'. (ANI)

