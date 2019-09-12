Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

No casualties on sets of Coolie No 1 informs Jackky Bhagnani

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): A fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' but the fire was immediately doused and no casualties were reported.
Ace actor and one of the producers of the film, Jackky Bhagnani posted the news on Twitter and thanked firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their help to bring the situation under control.
"We would like to thank the Fire-fighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1 The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes," he wrote.
The original film 'Coolie No.1' which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.
David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.
This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.
Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year.
Varun, who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank,' will next feature in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'.
The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 'Street Dancer' will release on January 2020. (ANI)

