New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Giving out an example of how even dogs are aware of social distancing protocols amid coronavirus crisis, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday posted a picture of himself with his pawed friend.
In the picture, Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for handshake but the dog doesn't seem to respond back and instead continues peeping at the actor.
"He knows... " Kaushal wrote in the caption with a handshake and a no emoji implying that he knows about the social-distancing protocol necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As the nationwide lockdown remains in the place to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kaushal is currently staying indoors with his family like many other Bollywood celebrities. (ANI)
No hand shaking, Vicky Kaushal's pawed friend 'knows' social distancing norms
ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 23:11 IST
