No new project announcement on KGF Star Yash's birthday this year

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Ahead of his 37th birthday, KGF star Yash shared a note for his fans giving them an update about his next project.

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a letter to announce that he is working on something and needs more time.

In the note, he urged his fans to be patient about the announcement of his next is unlikely to be announced by January 8. With the note, he wrote, "To, My fans - my strength. The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special."

He said, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

Yash also revealed that he won't be in town for his birthday.

"This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait," he added.

Reportedly, Yash was to announce his next 'Yash19' on January 8.

Yash has taken over the entire globe with the phenomenal success of 'KGF 2'. 'KGF Chapter 2', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashant Neel, the pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid-19 pandemic.

The official announcement of the third instalment of the Pan-India film is still awaited.

With the KGF series, Yash has not only made his strong presence in the hearts of the audience but the star has also recreated the lost massive charm of Indian cinema. The craze of heroism was seen on the big screen with the cool and rugged avatar of Yash as Rocky Bhai. The actor in the movie carries an angry young man's charm to the screen. This is the madness that was encountered on the screen with Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer. A rebellious protagonist carrying the aura of his heroism to its best. (ANI)