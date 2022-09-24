No "no phones policy" at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are a couple who don't like anything conventional and have been the ones to do things differently. Their wedding preparation is going on in full swing and from what we can see, they have some quirky elements lined up for their wedding celebrations including their invites.

Well, contrary to what many Bollywood actors do when they get married, Richa and Ali have decided to not go with the "no phone policy" at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Their invite also stated that "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don't worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time".

The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don't have restrictions imposed on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time!

Well, we must say, quite a good move!

Richa and Ali's wedding is also going to be a sustainable one. The soon-to-be wedded couple is known for their love for nature and the environment.



The couple has jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to make all the events eco-friendly.

In simple terms, this means that small efforts here and there like including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and sustainable items are going to be put in place.

Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have hired experts who can help them in doing so. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions.

Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi. Although the outfit Richa is going to be wearing for her wedding isn't known to us yet, the jewellery has been picked from Bikaner.

For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)

