Mahesh Bhatt with Alia Bhatt (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

No one like you: Alia Bhatt wishes 'pops' Mahesh on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:42 IST

NewDelhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): On her father Mahesh Bhatt's 71st birthday, Alia wished him in the most adorable way and the former's response will surely make you go awe for the father-daughter duo!
She shared a throwback picture of her little self with Mahesh and while Alia's wish had praises for the ace filmmaker, she also added that there's "no one like" him.
"Hey pops. It's been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you're a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you're very funny.. did I tell you I think you're super talented too?," the 'Udta Punjab' actor tweeted.
"Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one. I love you," she ended the post.It didn't take long for Mahesh to notice the beautiful wish from his daughter who responded with another sweet message.
"Hey Alia ! Do u know u make my wrinkles glow?," he answered.
And just as Alia called him wise, the director presented her with some "birthday wisdom" writing, "Now here is some birthday 'wisdom' : Listening to other people is what you have been doing all your life. It is the cause of your unhappiness. "Man cannot become man as long as he follows somebody."
He concluded with, "Don't follow me I am lost too!"

Meanwhile, Alia's elder sister Pooja also wished the birthday boy on Instagram sharing a picture of him from their 'Sadak 2' shoot diaries.
"There is no end, there is no beginning,there is only this never-ending passionate flow of life!" Mahesh Bhatt," she wrote on the picture-sharing platform.

The trio wrapped up shooting for the film's Ooty schedule earlier in July. It is slated to hit big screens on March 25, 2020. (ANI)

