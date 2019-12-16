Nora Fatehi looks battle ready in new poster of 'Street Dancer 3'

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Two days before the trailer release of Remo D'Souza's dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3', Nora Fatehi dropped her character poster from the film on Monday.

Fatehi looked sizzling and battle-ready in the poster, donning red crop-top paired with black shorts.

"It's time to put your best move forward! The battle is about to begin #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec," Fatehi captioned the post.



The poster was further shared by other starcast of the film, including Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, introducing the character portrayed by Fatehi in the film.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3' has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in lead roles beside Dhawan. (ANI)