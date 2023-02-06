Nora Fatehi shares glimpse from her 31st birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Monday shared a fun video from her 31st birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a video which she captioned, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior"

In the video, Nora could be seen doing belly dance and enjoying with her friends on a white Yacht.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor donned a floral top with a matching skirt.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy Birthday Noraaaaa! Wish you the absolute best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Nora!!"

"Happy Birthday cuteee," another fan commented.

Nora rang in her 31st birthday in Dubai.

Sharing her idea of celebration, the birthday girl said, "I don't shy away from the idea of a celebration. I think with life, we're all moving so fast doing a million and one things and it's all so fleeting. To be able to take out a day to celebrate someone's presence in this world is special. Especially if you are fortunate enough to celebrate in the company of your loved ones. If a celebration isn't feasible for whatever reason, it's the sentiment of acknowledging someone and their uniqueness to the world and what they mean to you that matters most."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)