Nora Fatehi (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nora Fatehi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi tantalises fans with insane moves in 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' for 'Marjavaan'

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Nora Fatehi has no match when it comes to flaunting sizzling dance moves. The dancer is once again soaring the temperature with the latest track 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjavaan.'
The sizzling dance number is a remixed version of the highly popular song from Feroz Khan's iconic film 'Janbaaz.'
The original song featured veteran actor Rekha performing on the track.
In the revamped version, burning the dance floor, the Canadian dancer is wearing a short white dress along with a 'Bride' hairband as she enters a club before showing off her amazing dancing skills.
Nora enters the club with her girl gang with an aim to celebrate her bachelorette party. Apart from Nora, the video of the track also includes some glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra in the club with his friends, trying to ignore the dancer.
The original number was sung by Sapna Mukherjee while the music was composed by Kalyanji Anandji. The reprised version has been recreated by Tanishq Bagchi and Neha Kakkar who have crooned the song while AM Toraja and Tanishq have written the lyrics. This song is choreographed by Adil Sheikh.
Nora has always managed to flaunt her sensuous moves in various songs like 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya' which have fared very well as chartbusters.
Some time back the makers of 'Marjavaan' released the power-packed trailer of the film in which lead actors Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh are seen unleash their aggressive side.
The film marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after 'Ek Villain'. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.
The flick also stars newbie Tara Sutaria and is slated to hit the theatres on November 15. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:58 IST

Akshay Kumar poses with 'desi avengers' from 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After Katrina Kaif spilled the beans about Akshay Kumar's character in 'Sooryavanshi' with the picture of a name badge, Akshay on Thursday shared a photo of his 'Desi Avengers.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:42 IST

Always wanted to raise the bar of action films in India: Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Overwhelmed by the thunderous response received by 'WAR', Hrithik Roshan said that he always wanted to raise the bar of action films in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST

BJP MLA seeks ban on 'Bigg Boss 13', says show is 'spreading vulgarity'

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar asking him to immediately stop the telecast of "Big Boss-13" alleging that the show is 'spreading vulgarity and hurting the social mora

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:35 IST

'Marjavaan' release date pushed forward to avert clash with 'Bala'

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): The release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjavaan' has been pushed ahead again citing Bhushan Kumar's good relations with Dinesh Vijan whose latest film 'Bala' is also set to release on November 7.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:39 IST

Here's how Rihanna teased fans about new albums

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): Fan of singer Rihanna are elated as she teased them about her new album.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:15 IST

Nikki Bella gets vocal about her intimate relationship with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella who never shies away from opening up about her love life, spoke about her ongoing romance with her former 'Dancing With the Stars' partner, Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:44 IST

Lili Reinhart pays heart touching tribute to late co-star Luke Perry

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who is gearing up for season 4 of 'Riverdale,' is making sure her beloved co-star late Luke Perry's memory will never be forgotten in the making of the show.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:37 IST

After 'Kabir Singh' Sandeep Reddy Vanga to come up with next

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After giving a blockbuster hit 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to come up with his next untitled film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Acting was a male-dominated field in 90's: Gwyneth Paltrow

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow got vocal about her struggling time in the industry and how successful she was in launching her own health company 'Goop.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:10 IST

Mindy Kaling speaks about alleged sexism by the Television Academy

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor-comedian Mindy Kaling opened up about the alleged sexism by the Television Academy, the one who hands out the Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:00 IST

Miley is being Miley, having fun, says source on her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): Miley Cyrus has been the talk of the town lately who even after two breakups, is totally "having fun" with her new partner Cody Simpson!

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:00 IST

Most ill human being in America now seems to be the President: Rihanna

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): Rihanna is all pepped up for her upcoming 'visual autobiography' to hit markets soon, but before that happens, the singer got candid about her views on US President Donald Trump calling him an "ill human".

Read More
iocl