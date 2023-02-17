Nostalgia overload! Shahid Kapoor gatecrashes 'Jab We Met' screening, fans dance to 'Mauja Hi Mauja'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday gatecrashed at the screening of his romantic film 'Jab We Met' in Mumbai.

The actor, who was at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu for Kartik Aaryan's film 'Shehzada' premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and surprised his fans.

Several photos and videos surfaced through the internet in which Shahid could be seen greeting the fans at the cinema hall.

A fan took to Twitter and shared a video from the theatre which he captioned, "I JUST MET SHAHID KAPOOR !! Last day last show of jab we met, and during mauja hei mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us Still can't comprehend just happened but never thought this would happen This guy just made jab we met more special for me."

https://twitter.com/shubhangiojha16/status/1626262532494364675

Reacting to the video, Shahid wrote, "Couldn't hold back thank you for the love."

https://twitter.com/shahidkapoor/status/1626424485237903362



In the video, the 'Kabir Singh' actor could be seen attending a special screening of 'Jab We Met' and watching his fans dancing on the hit track 'Mauja Hi Mauja'. He smiled and went on to shake hands with the fans seated in their seats while the crowd hooted for him.

https://twitter.com/notjeeet/status/1626263247400890368

He donned a long white shirt paired with blue jeans.

The film was re-released in theatres on the occasion of Valentine's day.

The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali the film starred Shahid, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon and Tarun Arora and was declared a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the thriller web series 'Farzi' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Created by the duo Raj and DK, the series premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans.

He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next thriller film. (ANI)

