Nostalgic Tuesday: Akshay recalls grooving with birthday boy Saif on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Akshay Kumar wished his 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' co-star Saif Ali Khan in an interesting way on his birthday on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Raksha Bandhan' actor treated fans with a dance video on his iconic song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Sharing the video, "It's been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He's not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother!"

In the video, Akshay is seen dancing to the title track of 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. And this iconic song will be heard in Akshay's upcoming flick 'Selfiee'.

Akshay and Saif worked in Sameer Malkan's directorial 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' film which was released in 1994.

He gets playful with his choreographer on the stage during a dance rehearsal.

As soon as the video was posted, the fans garnered the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Akshay is part of 'Selfiee', which will be out on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also have Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta has come on board to helm the project. It is produced by late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April. No release date has been announced so far. (ANI)