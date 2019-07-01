Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan
Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan

Not hacked, 'accounts handled by me personally', says Zaira Wasim

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Jul 1 (ANI): Dismissing all the rumours about her social media accounts being hacked, Zaira Wasim, who recently announced her decision of quitting acting, asserted that she is handling all her social media accounts.
"This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks," the 18 year old tweeted on Monday.
A day after the 'Dangal' fame announced her "disassociation" from acting in Bollywood stating that her current line of work is silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan (faith)", certain media outlets quoted the actor's manager as claiming that her social media accounts were hacked.
Earlier today, her manager Tuhin Mishra, during a telephonic conversation with ANI, also clarified that the post about quitting acting as it interfered in her religion was, in fact, shared by the actor herself.
"No, we never said that. The post has been put up by Zaira, that's it. We have never said anything like that," Mishra asserted.
On Friday, the 'Secret Superstar' actor shared a detailed post on her social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In the post, the actor stated that her work damaged her "peace, imaan and relationship with Allah."
Her decision took the people across social media platforms by surprise, including various Bollywood celebrities. While some supported her decision of quitting, others questioned it.
The matter also spiralled into a political debate with leaders divided over the actor's statement. (ANI)

