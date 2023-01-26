"Not in the race of breaking box-office records": Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Ace filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, who is all set to come up with his upcoming romantic film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', revealed that he doesn't pay heed to box office numbers.

During the promotion of his upcoming film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', Anurag told ANI, "I am not even trying to create what half of the people are making in the race to break each other's box office records. I am not a part of that race. My responsibility is to tell my story and make the least loss."

The 'Manmarziyaan' director also talked about his iconic films 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2'.



"I want to forget that film," he jokingly said.

"Wherever I go people ask me when are you making such kind of cinema again? It's good that people still remember that film, but they should also remember other films," he further said.

While talking about his film 'Bombay Velvet' which failed at the box office and told ANI, " I made a mistake once with Bombay Velvet. I don't want to work on that scale anymore. I want to work where my security is guaranteed."

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the romantic musical film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' stars Karan Mehta and Alaya F in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which got positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

