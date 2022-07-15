NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love: Sushmita Sen on dating Lalit Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Sushmita Sen has finally put to rest all rumours surrounding her wedding with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. She, however, did say that she is "unconditionally surrounded by love".

A day after Lalit Modi announced he was dating her on social media, the 'Aarya' actor took to Instagram to dismiss the wedding rumours. She posted a picture with her daughters on Instagram and wrote, "I am in a happy place!! NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love."

She continued, "Enough clarifications given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...its #NYOB Anyway!!! I love you Guys #duggadugga #yourstruly".



Lalit Modi made their relationship Instagram and Twitter official on Thursday night. After the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls. People were waiting for Sushmita to give a confirmation.

Lalit Modi first uploaded a bunch of pictures with her on Twitter and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote on Twitter and accompanied it with a bunch of lovestruck and heart emoticons.





After Lalit tweeted pictures with Sushmita, people started speculating if the couple is now married. However, Lalit cleared the air by putting another tweet clarifying that they are just dating. He wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."



Lalit then changed his Instagram display picture to a cosy picture with Sushmita. He even changed his Instagram bio and wrote, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47".



Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. He is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal died of cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. (ANI)

