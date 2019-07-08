Now watch Ramayana in 3-D!

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra under the banner of Prime Focus production have geared up for a big scale Bollywood film, a modern version of the ancient legend 'Ramayana.'

The untitled flick, which will be recorded in 3D in three parts, is helmed by 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar, the director of Sridevi-starrer 'Mom'.

"Producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra [Prime Focus] to make #Ramayana for the big screen... Nitesh Tiwari [#Dangal] and Ravi Udyawar [#Mom] will direct the three-part series... Will be shot in 3D and released in #Hindi, #Tamil, and #Telugu," film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram.

Although the star cast of the movie has not been decided yet, audiences will get to see actors from different film industries come together for the project.

"The casting is not finalized yet... Actors from various film industries will be cast in the three-part film... The makers are targeting PAN India as well as a global audience... The first part will release in 2021," he added.



The first part of the mythological drama, which will also be released in Tamil and Telugu other than Hindi, is set to hit theatres by 2021.

This is not the first film which is being made on the mythological tale. 'Lanka Dahan' and 'Ram Janma' were first ever movies to be filmed on the epic, which were directed by Dada Saheb Phalke and G.V. Sane, respectively, as per reports. (ANI)