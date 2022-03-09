Nupur Sanon pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her rumoured beau Stebin Ben

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): It's singer Stebin Ben's birthday today, and he has received a heartfelt birthday wish from his rumoured girlfriend Nupu Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my favourite guy. The most powerful voice and the softest heart I know! That's you!@stebinben."

Alongside the loved-up post, Nupur shared an adorable picture with Stebin.





According to several reports, Nupur and Stebin have been dating for a while now. However, the two have not spoken about their relationship publically yet.

For the unversed, Nupur is actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister. She had featured alongside Akshay Kumar in the music video of the hit song 'Filhall'. She is currently busy working on her debut film 'Noorani Chehra'. (ANI)

